1.
Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16
Der Zweite Weltkrieg - Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1
Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7
3.
The Nightcrawlers
Die Virus-Jäger
Spielt das Wetter verrückt?
King Arthur (Star)
Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)
Little Miss Sunshine (Star)
Der gebuchte Mann (Star)
Titanic (Star)
8.
Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)
Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)
10.
Zurück von den Toten
15.
Foodtastic – Staffel 1
Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1
Muppet Babies
17.
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
D-Day: Operation Neptune
Port Security: Hamburg
Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff
Naturgewalten hautnah
Al Davis vs. the NFL (Star)
Angry Sky (Star)
The Band that wouldn't die (Star)
The Best that never was (Star)
Big Shot (Star)
Brian and the Boz (Star)
Broke (Star)
Fantastic Lies (Star)
Galacticos (Star)
No crossover: Allen (Star)
Run Ricky run (Star)
Silly little Game (Star)
Slaying the Badger (Star)
Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (Star)
This magic Moment (Star)
22.
Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)
Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)
24.
25 Stunden (Star)
The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)
Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)
Taffe Mädels (Star)
Juno (Star)
29.
Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4
Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)
31.
In & Of Itself – Wer bin ich? (Star)
Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)
Pearl Harbor (Star)
The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)
1.
Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16
Der Zweite Weltkrieg - Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1
Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7
3.
The Nightcrawlers
Die Virus-Jäger
Spielt das Wetter verrückt?
King Arthur (Star)
Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)
Little Miss Sunshine (Star)
Der gebuchte Mann (Star)
Titanic (Star)
8.
Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)
Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)
10.
Zurück von den Toten
15.
Foodtastic – Staffel 1
Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1
Muppet Babies
17.
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
D-Day: Operation Neptune
Port Security: Hamburg
Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff
Naturgewalten hautnah
Al Davis vs. the NFL (Star)
Angry Sky (Star)
The Band that wouldn't die (Star)
The Best that never was (Star)
Big Shot (Star)
Brian and the Boz (Star)
Broke (Star)
Fantastic Lies (Star)
Galacticos (Star)
No crossover: Allen (Star)
Run Ricky run (Star)
Silly little Game (Star)
Slaying the Badger (Star)
Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (Star)
This magic Moment (Star)
22.
Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)
Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)
24.
25 Stunden (Star)
The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)
Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)
Taffe Mädels (Star)
Juno (Star)
29.
Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4
Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)
31.
In & Of Itself – Wer bin ich? (Star)
Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)
Pearl Harbor (Star)
The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)